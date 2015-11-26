Fast409A.io was fast and easy. It took me only 30 min. to fill out everything online, and a 30 min. phone call with a helpful SVB expert, and I received a detailed valuation back in less than a week. Great service!
Oghuzan Atay, CEO BillionToOne [ YC F2 ]
Fast409A.io was a great solution for our most recent valuation. With excellent customer service and a quick turnaround time, along with the partnership with SVB, Fast409A.io provided an outstanding valuation experience.
Steve Sniegowski, VP Finance Jio, Inc. [ Techstars S16 ]
Fast409A.io helped Open Listings get our 409A completed on a tight deadline and for a great price. Their team is extremely professional and responsive, and the process of importing our cap table was painless compared to other services we've used before. I can highly recommend their service!
Alex Farrill, CTO Open Listings [ YC W15 ]
Fast409A.io took all the pain out of getting a 409A appraisal. It was easy to import my information, answer a few questions, and submit. I got a quick response from SVB and was able to connect with an expert to clarify some information and get answers to questions. Thank you!
Keri Waters, CEO Buoy Labs [ Highway1 S16 ]
Fast409a.io was fast, simple and automated. SVB was quick to respond and provide a valuation within a few days. We’ll be using this service again.
Giri Sreenivas, CEO Privacy Labs
We are an early stage company that needed a 409A ASAP so we could offer options to our employees. Fast409A helped us get all the information we needed to the SVB valuation experts easily and simply and on our own time (we didn't have to hold a ton of extensive meetings or other things to get this done). The valuation process was fast, easy, and transparent. Highly recommended!
Neal Khosla, Totemic Labs [ YC S17 ]